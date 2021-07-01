Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.85 on September 10th

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 29th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.85 per share on Friday, September 10th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%.

Eli Lilly and has increased its dividend payment by 42.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $229.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Eli Lilly and has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $239.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.20.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 132.28% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Cowen raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.47.

Eli Lilly and declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $544,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,987 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 12,898 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.51, for a total transaction of $3,063,403.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,400,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,983,689,479.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 363,158 shares of company stock valued at $81,195,348 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

