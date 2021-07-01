Embassy Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMYB) Short Interest Down 50.0% in June

Embassy Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMYB) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

In other news, Director John G. Englesson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total value of $196,000.00.

Shares of EMYB stock traded up $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $19.30. The stock had a trading volume of 110 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,286. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.11. Embassy Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $20.01.

Embassy Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the Embassy Bank for the Lehigh Valley that provides traditional banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers in Pennsylvania. Its deposit products include savings, money market, individual retirement, and NOW accounts; demand and time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

