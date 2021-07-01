Emera (TSE:EMA) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$56.69. Emera shares last traded at C$56.36, with a volume of 256,057 shares.

EMA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Emera from C$62.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Emera from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$58.00 price objective on shares of Emera in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$61.00 price objective on shares of Emera in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of Emera from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$60.00.

Get Emera alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$56.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.44.

Emera (TSE:EMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.94 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.57 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Emera Incorporated will post 3.0899999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. Emera’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.88%.

Emera Company Profile (TSE:EMA)

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

Recommended Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.