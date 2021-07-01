Employees Retirement System of Texas Acquires 36,000 Shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 46.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned 0.14% of Hilltop worth $3,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the first quarter worth $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Hilltop during the first quarter worth $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Hilltop during the first quarter worth $42,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Hilltop during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Hilltop during the first quarter worth $181,000. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HTH opened at $36.40 on Thursday. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $16.52 and a one year high of $39.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.37. Hilltop had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 20.29%. The firm had revenue of $523.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.48%.

In related news, Director Charles R. Cummings sold 7,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $265,283.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,999 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,364.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Hilltop from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of Hilltop in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Hilltop in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

