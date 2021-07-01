Employees Retirement System of Texas Acquires 91,000 Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) by 119.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 166,912 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 91,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in PBF Energy were worth $2,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PBF. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 13.5% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 122,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 14,577 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 494.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 257,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after acquiring an additional 214,389 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 14,937 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $9,424,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PBF shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of PBF Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $8.75 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $9.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. PBF Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.91.

NYSE:PBF opened at $15.30 on Thursday. PBF Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.06 and a fifty-two week high of $18.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.84.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.57) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 2.49% and a negative return on equity of 65.35%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post -4.01 EPS for the current year.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

