Employees Retirement System of Texas Decreases Stock Holdings in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Employees Retirement System of Texas decreased its stake in shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,041 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $2,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of KB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in KB Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in KB Financial Group by 175.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,248 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in KB Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group in the first quarter worth $168,000. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KB Financial Group alerts:

Shares of KB opened at $49.30 on Thursday. KB Financial Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.92 and a twelve month high of $53.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.59.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 9.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

KB Financial Group Company Profile

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

See Also: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB).

Receive News & Ratings for KB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.