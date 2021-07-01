Employees Retirement System of Texas Increases Stock Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 27.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,000 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $2,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,439,664 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $490,380,000 after buying an additional 1,060,510 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,246,679 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $126,287,000 after purchasing an additional 34,904 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $52,679,000 after acquiring an additional 350,515 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,022,855 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $77,890,000 after purchasing an additional 32,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 155.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 988,443 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $55,560,000 after purchasing an additional 601,033 shares during the last quarter. 78.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on DKS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $78.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.91.

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $100.19 on Thursday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a one year low of $37.68 and a one year high of $102.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.69.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $2.75. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 46.98%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.21) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.363 per share. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 23.69%.

In related news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 32,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total transaction of $3,225,943.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 275,653 shares in the company, valued at $27,292,403.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 4,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $437,679.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 58,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,807,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,083 shares of company stock valued at $13,279,309. 30.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

