Employees Retirement System of Texas Purchases New Position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 116,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,138,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HOMB. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HOMB opened at $24.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.91 and a 52-week high of $29.76.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $193.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.29 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 38.17% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is currently 30.27%.

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, Director Jim Rankin sold 2,404 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $67,456.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HOMB shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

