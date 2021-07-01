Employees Retirement System of Texas Takes $2.72 Million Position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 48,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,719,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 63,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,520,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth $2,077,000. Proequities Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 11,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthStone Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 9,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VNQI opened at $58.36 on Thursday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $46.56 and a 12 month high of $60.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.53.

