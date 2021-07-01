Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $25.07, but opened at $28.19. Enerpac Tool Group shares last traded at $26.78, with a volume of 743 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $143.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.44 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Enerpac Tool Group’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Enerpac Tool Group in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Enerpac Tool Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.60.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 1,025.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 8,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.81. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 380.34 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.82.

About Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC)

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

