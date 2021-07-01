Enova Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENVS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Enova Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENVS) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,600 shares, an increase of 133.8% from the May 31st total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 257,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of ENVS stock traded down $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,689. Enova Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01.
About Enova Systems
