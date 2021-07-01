Enova Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENVS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Enova Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENVS) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,600 shares, an increase of 133.8% from the May 31st total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 257,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of ENVS stock traded down $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,689. Enova Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01.

About Enova Systems

Enova Systems, Inc designs, develops, and produces drive systems and related components for electric, hybrid electric, and fuel cell systems for mobile applications in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It offers series and parallel hybrid systems. The company's electric and hybrid-electric drive systems, and power management and power conversion systems are used in applications, such as medium and heavy duty trucks, transit buses, and heavy industrial vehicles.

