Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) Director Paul A. Zevnik Sells 68,938 Shares

Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) Director Paul A. Zevnik sold 68,938 shares of Entravision Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $445,339.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Entravision Communications stock opened at $6.68 on Thursday. Entravision Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $7.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $568.80 million, a PE ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.70.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Entravision Communications had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $148.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.30 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Entravision Communications Co. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.26%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EVC shares. TheStreet upgraded Entravision Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Entravision Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 5.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Entravision Communications by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 548,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Entravision Communications by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 143,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 8,802 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Entravision Communications by 267.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 9,273 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Entravision Communications by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 10,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

Entravision Communications Company Profile

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as a media, marketing, and technology company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Television, Radio, and Digital. It reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated marketing and media solutions, including television, radio, and digital properties, as well as data analytics services.

