Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB) Research Coverage Started at Maxim Group

Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Enveric Biosciences stock opened at $2.38 on Monday. Enveric Biosciences has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $15.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENVB. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Enveric Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Enveric Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enveric Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Enveric Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Enveric Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

Enveric Biosciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing various cannabinoid medicines for cancer care. It has a pipeline of development programs for radiodermatitis, glioblastoma multiforme, pruritus, rashes, and dry skin and chemotherapy-induced neuropathy. The company is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

