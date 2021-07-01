EOS Force Achieves Market Cap of $23.36 Million (EOSC)

EOS Force (CURRENCY:EOSC) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. EOS Force has a market cap of $23.36 million and approximately $189,392.00 worth of EOS Force was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOS Force coin can now be purchased for about $0.0242 or 0.00000072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, EOS Force has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002487 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001133 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00033647 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.73 or 0.00237933 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00039617 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006205 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00011815 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001702 BTC.

EOS Force Profile

EOSC uses the hashing algorithm. EOS Force’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 964,070,125 coins. The official message board for EOS Force is medium.com/@eosforce . The official website for EOS Force is www.eosforce.io . EOS Force’s official Twitter account is @EOSForce

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSC utilizes the consensus mechanism of EOSIO, which is DPOS BFT Pipeline Consensus. EOSC enables blocks to be produced every 3 seconds with no consecutive blocks, which is different from EOSIO'S model of producing blocks every 0.5 seconds with 6 consecutive blocks produced by 1 node. Even though consecutive block-generating can reduce the waiting time of unpacked trades, it may affect the chain stability because of the unsatisfactory network environment, resulting in a large number of microforks. “

Buying and Selling EOS Force

