EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Sold by National Pension Service

National Pension Service reduced its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,309 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,645 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.15% of EPAM Systems worth $33,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EPAM. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,050,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,973 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,855 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 271.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.00, for a total transaction of $181,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,508. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.88, for a total transaction of $20,522,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,361,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $657,630,891.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,948 shares of company stock valued at $35,058,199. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $510.96 on Thursday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $246.01 and a 52-week high of $527.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $480.03. The stock has a market cap of $28.82 billion, a PE ratio of 87.72, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.32.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.42. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The company had revenue of $780.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $507.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $467.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, VTB Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. EPAM Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $445.50.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

