Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EPOKY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Pareto Securities raised shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of EPOKY traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.83. The company had a trading volume of 39,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,722. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.78. Epiroc AB has a 1-year low of $12.19 and a 1-year high of $24.68.

Epiroc AB, together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment, consumables, and service for use in surface and underground mining, infrastructure, civil engineering, well drilling, or geotechnical worldwide. It operates through two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments.

