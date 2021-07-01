Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) Short Interest Update

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a growth of 111.2% from the May 31st total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of EPSN stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.02. 74,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,346. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.19. The firm has a market cap of $120.41 million, a PE ratio of 35.71 and a beta of 0.74. Epsilon Energy has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $5.11.

Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.44 million for the quarter. Epsilon Energy had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 12.40%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Epsilon Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

In related news, major shareholder Solas Capital Management, Llc purchased 336,893 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,212,814.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Epsilon Energy by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Epsilon Energy by 49.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,998 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Epsilon Energy during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Epsilon Energy during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Epsilon Energy by 97.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 40,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 20,200 shares during the period. 46.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Epsilon Energy

Epsilon Energy Ltd., a natural gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of oil and gas reserves in the United States. It operates through Upstream and Gathering System segments. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale comprising 3,979 net acres located in the Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; and Anadarko basin comprising 8,594 net acres located in the Oklahoma.

