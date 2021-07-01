Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Hits New 52-Week High at $242.94

Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $242.94 and last traded at $242.17, with a volume of 10150 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $239.51.

A number of brokerages have commented on EFX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Equifax from $201.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Equifax from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Equifax from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.29.

Get Equifax alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $29.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $233.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.81% and a net margin of 13.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Equifax’s payout ratio is 22.38%.

In other news, insider Sid Singh sold 9,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.91, for a total transaction of $2,185,441.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equifax in the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 146.1% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,172 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 3,664 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax during the first quarter valued at approximately $327,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in Equifax by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 4,589 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Equifax by 113.8% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,108,000 after acquiring an additional 15,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

About Equifax (NYSE:EFX)

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

Featured Article: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.