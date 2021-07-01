Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Purchased by Partners Group Holding AG

Partners Group Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 38.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 53,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,633 shares during the period. Equinix makes up approximately 3.1% of Partners Group Holding AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Partners Group Holding AG’s holdings in Equinix were worth $36,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 5,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.42, for a total value of $4,017,666.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,011,627.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary Hromadko sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $796.00, for a total transaction of $7,960,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 158,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,975,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,501 shares of company stock valued at $13,019,508. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Equinix stock traded up $5.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $807.99. The stock had a trading volume of 5,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,089. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $754.48. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $586.73 and a twelve month high of $839.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $72.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.28.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by ($4.29). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 46.37%.

A number of research firms recently commented on EQIX. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Equinix from $932.00 to $907.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $820.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $864.48.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

