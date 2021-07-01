Eric M. Margolin Sells 31,063 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Stock

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) EVP Eric M. Margolin sold 31,063 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.51, for a total value of $4,054,032.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,876,147.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of KMX stock traded up $1.43 on Thursday, hitting $130.58. 1,053,838 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,255,810. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The company has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.65. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.70 and a 1-year high of $138.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.04.
CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business’s revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KMX. Seaport Global Securities cut CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on CarMax from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CarMax from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CarMax from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.67.
CarMax Company Profile
CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.
