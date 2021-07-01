Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.920-$3.000 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Essex Property Trust also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $12.020-$12.460 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ESS. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $277.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $263.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $302.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $296.25.

Shares of ESS opened at $300.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Essex Property Trust has a 12-month low of $186.30 and a 12-month high of $316.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $297.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.73.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 6.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust will post 12.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 65.21%.

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $795,548.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,069,602.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

