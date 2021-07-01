Ethereum Meta Trading Down 22.1% Over Last 7 Days (ETHM)

Ethereum Meta (CURRENCY:ETHM) traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 1st. Over the last week, Ethereum Meta has traded down 22.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum Meta coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Meta has a market capitalization of $4.15 million and approximately $3,770.00 worth of Ethereum Meta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ethereum Meta alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003004 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00054789 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003238 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00018687 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003005 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.72 or 0.00680696 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000334 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 11,173.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Ethereum Meta Coin Profile

ETHM is a coin. Ethereum Meta’s total supply is 99,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,010,379,198 coins. The official website for Ethereum Meta is ethermeta.com . Ethereum Meta’s official Twitter account is @EthereumMeta and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ethereum Meta is a token that aims bring privacy to Ethereum transactions by using a smart contract mixer to shuffle transactions without the need of an operator. ETHM is an ERC20 token that powers the Ethereum Meta ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Meta

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Meta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Meta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Meta using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Meta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Meta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.