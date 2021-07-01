Etherparty Trading 20.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (FUEL)

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. One Etherparty coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Etherparty has traded down 20.1% against the U.S. dollar. Etherparty has a market cap of $773,293.24 and approximately $73,565.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00054579 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003240 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00018648 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003009 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $226.45 or 0.00680853 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000335 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 11,210.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Etherparty Coin Profile

Etherparty (FUEL) is a coin. It was first traded on September 22nd, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Etherparty’s official website is etherparty.com . The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Etherparty is medium.com/etherparty

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherparty is a user-friendly system for the creation, use, and management of smart contracts, that may dramatically expand the rate of commercial and consumer adoption of blockchain technology. While blockchain has the potential to recast the foundations of electronic commerce and data storage, the technology’s use by non-computer professionals has been limited by a lack of user-friendly applications. Etherparty unleashes the speed, cost-reduction and security benefits of smart contracts for individuals and businesses. Etherparty goes further to make otherwise complicated contractual agreements and processes simple and accessible while enabling infrastructure for authentication and automation. “

Buying and Selling Etherparty

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Etherparty should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Etherparty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

