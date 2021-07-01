ETHplode (ETHPLO) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $3.00

ETHplode (CURRENCY:ETHPLO) traded up 46.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. During the last week, ETHplode has traded 39.7% higher against the US dollar. ETHplode has a total market cap of $43,764.50 and approximately $3.00 worth of ETHplode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ETHplode coin can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00054579 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003240 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00018648 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003009 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.45 or 0.00680853 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000335 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 11,210.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000060 BTC.

About ETHplode

ETHplode (CRYPTO:ETHPLO) is a coin. ETHplode’s total supply is 49,869,600 coins and its circulating supply is 43,855,499 coins. The Reddit community for ETHplode is /r/ETHplode and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ETHplode’s official website is ethplode.org . ETHplode’s official Twitter account is @ETHplode

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHplode is a store of value built on the Ethereum blockchain with deflationary characteristics. When $ETHPLO is transferred on wallet transfers, 0.5% of the amount is burned and will be removed from the supply. This built-in self-destructive functionality increases the scarcity of the asset over time and is hardcoded directly into the ETHplode's monetary structure. ETHplode is based on the design of the BOMB token – the original hyper deflationary, self-destructing currency. “

ETHplode Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHplode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ETHplode should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ETHplode using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

