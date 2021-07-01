European Opportunities Trust (LON:JEO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $755.00

European Opportunities Trust plc (LON:JEO) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 755 ($9.86) and last traded at GBX 752.09 ($9.83), with a volume of 198283 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 744 ($9.72).

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 732.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of £804.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.50.

European Opportunities Trust Company Profile (LON:JEO)

European Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Devon Equity Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by FundRock Management Company SA It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for European Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.