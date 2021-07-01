Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Stock Position Lowered by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas decreased its stake in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 30.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,617 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.07% of Everbridge worth $3,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Everbridge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in Everbridge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Everbridge by 5,412.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Everbridge during the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Everbridge by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter.

EVBG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Everbridge from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.78.

In other Everbridge news, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total value of $85,950.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,377,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 13,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total transaction of $1,529,569.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,880 shares in the company, valued at $3,599,252. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,323 shares of company stock worth $2,012,351 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EVBG opened at $136.08 on Thursday. Everbridge, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.17 and a 1 year high of $178.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $123.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.16 and a beta of 0.74.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $82.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.61 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 30.50% and a negative return on equity of 13.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

