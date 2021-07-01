Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decline of 40.9% from the May 31st total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

EVVTY has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Evolution AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. DNB Markets raised Evolution AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Evolution AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Evolution AB (publ) has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS EVVTY traded up $1.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $161.57. 21,389 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,608. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $180.36. Evolution AB has a 12-month low of $61.86 and a 12-month high of $201.76.

Evolution AB (publ) develops, produces, markets, and licenses live casino solutions to gaming operators primarily in Europe and the United States. The company runs the game from a casino table, which is streamed in real time and end users make betting decisions on their devices, such as desktops, smartphones, tablets, etc.

