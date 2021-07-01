Evolution Mining (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Underweight”

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Evolution Mining (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Evolution Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

CAHPF stock opened at $3.40 on Monday. Evolution Mining has a twelve month low of $2.92 and a twelve month high of $4.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.82.

Evolution Mining Limited engages in identifying, developing, and operating gold related projects in Australia and New Zealand. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. As of June 30, 2020, the company operated five wholly-owned gold mines, such as Cowal in New South Wales; Mt Carlton and Mt Rawdon in Queensland; Mungari in Western Australia; and Red Lake in Ontario, as well as had an economic interest in the Ernest Henry copper-gold operation in Queensland.

