Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) Short Interest Update

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,100 shares, an increase of 105.5% from the May 31st total of 20,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.92. The company had a trading volume of 4,306,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,935,396. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of -0.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.62. Evolve Transition Infrastructure has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $1.77.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.81 million for the quarter.

In other Evolve Transition Infrastructure news, CEO Gerald F. Willinger sold 55,049 shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.75, for a total transaction of $41,286.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,756,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,597.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In the last three months, insiders have sold 65,330 shares of company stock worth $48,998. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Evolve Transition Infrastructure stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 140,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.25% of Evolve Transition Infrastructure as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure Company Profile

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of infrastructure for the transition of energy supply to lower carbon sources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream and Production. The Midstream segment engages in gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil.

