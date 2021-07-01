Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Short Interest Down 79.4% in June

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a decline of 79.4% from the May 31st total of 82,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXPGY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Experian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Friday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Experian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Experian from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Experian stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.14. 113,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,663. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Experian has a 52 week low of $31.51 and a 52 week high of $41.86.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Experian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.80%.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

