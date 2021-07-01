Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Extreme Networks, Inc. is a leading provider of a next generation of switching solutions that meet the increasing needs of enterprise local area networks internet service providers and content providers. The key advantages of its Layer 3 switching solutions are increased performance, the ability to easily grow in size as customer needs change, flexible allocation of network resources, ease of use and lower cost of ownership. These advantages are obtained through the use of custom semiconductors, known as ASICs, in its products and through hardware and software designs. “

Separately, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Extreme Networks presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Extreme Networks stock opened at $11.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. Extreme Networks has a 12 month low of $3.73 and a 12 month high of $12.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -46.50 and a beta of 2.04.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $253.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.72 million. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 71.36%. Extreme Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles Carinalli sold 14,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total value of $155,625.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 365,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,968,321.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 670,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,042,088. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 239,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,707,376 in the last ninety days. 3.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Extreme Networks by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,666,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,485,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in Extreme Networks during the first quarter worth about $2,285,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Extreme Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $5,389,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Extreme Networks by 22.2% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 899,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,873,000 after buying an additional 163,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Extreme Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. 80.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

