F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Shares Sold by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 28.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,030 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,889 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 132,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 131.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 491,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,245,000 after purchasing an additional 279,629 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 38,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 227.7% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 242,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 168,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on FNB. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on F.N.B. in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of NYSE FNB opened at $12.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. F.N.B. Co. has a 52-week low of $6.37 and a 52-week high of $13.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.05.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $305.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.37 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 23.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

