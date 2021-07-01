Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Receives “Buy” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $390.00 price target on the social networking company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.16% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.20.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $347.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $324.86. Facebook has a one year low of $226.90 and a one year high of $358.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $985.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.30.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.13, for a total transaction of $25,519,049.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total transaction of $78,340.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,099,130.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,325,770 shares of company stock valued at $747,770,138 in the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,201,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $615,000. Bickling Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 116.0% in the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the period. 65.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

