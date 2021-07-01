FactSet Research Systems Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $10.96 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:FDS)

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) – Investment analysts at William Blair decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 29th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $10.96 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $11.08. William Blair also issued estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.63 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.90 EPS.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FDS. UBS Group boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $322.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. FactSet Research Systems has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $306.29.

FDS stock opened at $335.61 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $331.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.79. FactSet Research Systems has a fifty-two week low of $294.21 and a fifty-two week high of $365.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $399.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.72 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 48.42% and a net margin of 25.24%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.86 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FDS. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter worth $154,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 22.6% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 15.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 133,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,230,000 after purchasing an additional 17,898 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter worth $1,881,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 148.1% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $837,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,142,355.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.17%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Further Reading: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.