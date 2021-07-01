FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $337.03, but opened at $329.25. FactSet Research Systems shares last traded at $333.09, with a volume of 1,735 shares.

The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $399.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.72 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 48.42% and a net margin of 25.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.86 earnings per share.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is presently 30.17%.

FDS has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $322.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $261.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $306.29.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $837,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,142,355.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,628,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $502,499,000 after purchasing an additional 5,353 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 938,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $289,540,000 after purchasing an additional 53,545 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 572,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,394,000 after purchasing an additional 27,562 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 418,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,174,000 after purchasing an additional 21,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.4% during the first quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 253,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,151,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. 87.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $331.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

About FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS)

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

See Also: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.