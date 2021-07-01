Family Management Corp Acquires New Shares in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Family Management Corp acquired a new stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 865 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,749,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,618,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,505 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Twilio by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,314,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,460,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,951 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $443,871,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Twilio by 52.6% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,737,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $932,715,000 after buying an additional 943,403 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Twilio by 159.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,530,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $518,031,000 after buying an additional 939,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TWLO traded down $7.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $387.16. 14,207 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,024,067. The company has a current ratio of 12.19, a quick ratio of 12.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $341.05. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.32 and a 1 year high of $457.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.85 and a beta of 1.44.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $589.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.44 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. Research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Chee Chew sold 2,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.62, for a total transaction of $598,135.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.21, for a total transaction of $17,780,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,637 shares of company stock worth $46,737,591 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TWLO shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Twilio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twilio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $385.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $410.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Twilio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $438.77.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

