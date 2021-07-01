Family Management Corp Buys 100 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Family Management Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 76.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Family Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DVY. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 26.2% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 13,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 267.0% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 5,185 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,177,000 after purchasing an additional 8,033 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Westshore Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,382,000.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of DVY traded up $0.77 on Thursday, reaching $117.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,403. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $76.83 and a twelve month high of $124.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $119.71.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Story: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.