Family Management Corp Buys New Stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Family Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Lincoln National during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,225,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Lincoln National by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $538,000. 75.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on LNC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.67.

In other Lincoln National news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,441 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total transaction of $96,748.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,562 shares in the company, valued at $843,412.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LNC traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $63.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363,674. The company has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.26. Lincoln National Co. has a 1-year low of $29.42 and a 1-year high of $71.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.79.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.75%.

Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

