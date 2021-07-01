Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Analysts expect Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Fastenal’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. Fastenal reported earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Fastenal will report full year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.58. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Fastenal.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.00% and a net margin of 15.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on FAST shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastenal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.75.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 918,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,830,000 after purchasing an additional 86,442 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Fastenal by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 29,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 23,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,421 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Fastenal by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 199.3% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 77,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,770,000 after purchasing an additional 51,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $52.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.92 billion, a PE ratio of 34.44, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $42.38 and a 52 week high of $54.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.17%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

