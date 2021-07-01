Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) Stock Position Lowered by Manatuck Hill Partners LLC

Manatuck Hill Partners LLC cut its holdings in Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,600 shares during the period. Fathom comprises about 3.0% of Manatuck Hill Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC owned about 1.71% of Fathom worth $8,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Fathom by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Fathom by 291.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Fathom by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Fathom in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fathom in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FTHM traded up $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $33.16. 7 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,141. Fathom Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.61 and a fifty-two week high of $56.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $486.46 million and a PE ratio of -96.44.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.13). Fathom had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a negative return on equity of 21.49%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fathom Holdings Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David C. Hood sold 4,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.72, for a total transaction of $136,329.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,147.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn A. Sampson sold 17,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.23, for a total value of $557,643.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,330,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,105,955.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,994 shares of company stock valued at $2,678,142.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FTHM shares. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Fathom from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Fathom from $56.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fathom from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. The company offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. It also operates intelliAgent, a real estate technology platform that is designed to provide a suite of brokerage and agent level tools, technology, business processes, business intelligence and reporting, training, customer relationship management, social media marketing, marketing repository, and marketing services, as well as marketplace for add-on services and third-party technology.

