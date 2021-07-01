Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $1.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Freddie Mac is a stockholder-owned corporation that supports homeownership and rental housing. Freddie Mac purchases single-family and multifamily residential mortgages and mortgage-related securities, which it finances primarily by issuing mortgage passthrough securities and debt instruments in the capital markets. (Company Press Release) “

Get Federal Home Loan Mortgage alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Federal Home Loan Mortgage from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Federal Home Loan Mortgage from a sell rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $0.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.63.

Shares of FMCC opened at $1.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $936.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 2.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.14. Federal Home Loan Mortgage has a twelve month low of $1.18 and a twelve month high of $3.08.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Federal Home Loan Mortgage had a negative return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 15.37%. The business had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Federal Home Loan Mortgage will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Company Profile

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation operates in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. The company purchases residential mortgage loans originated by lenders, as well as invests in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities. It operates through three segments: Single-family Guarantee, Multifamily, and Capital Markets.

Recommended Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Federal Home Loan Mortgage (FMCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Home Loan Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Home Loan Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.