Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.32 Per Share

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 29th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.32 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.24. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.27 EPS.

FRT has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Mizuho raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.53.

NYSE:FRT opened at $117.17 on Wednesday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $67.01 and a 12-month high of $125.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.09 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.68.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.42). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 5.29%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,228,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 13.8% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 158,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,053,000 after acquiring an additional 19,233 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 365.8% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 11,172 shares during the last quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.5% in the first quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 163,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.81%.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

