Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Raised to Sector Outperform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $131.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

FRT has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Mizuho raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $102.00 to $129.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $100.53.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of FRT stock opened at $117.17 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.09 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 3.85. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $67.01 and a 52 week high of $125.00.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.42). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 5.29%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 93.81%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $613,939,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,097,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $415,722,000 after purchasing an additional 194,479 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,530,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,313,000 after purchasing an additional 324,381 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,409,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,795,000 after purchasing an additional 8,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1,056.8% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,005,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,986,000 after purchasing an additional 918,372 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.