Federated Hermes Inc. Invests $1.66 Million in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 62,484 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,660,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Twin Tree Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 174.3% in the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 3,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutanix alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NTNX shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nutanix in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Nutanix from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Nutanix from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Nutanix from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $38.22 on Thursday. Nutanix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.83 and a twelve month high of $40.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.18. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 1.88.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $344.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.62 million. Equities analysts forecast that Nutanix, Inc. will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $69,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tarkan Maner sold 19,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $697,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,594 shares of company stock valued at $1,250,610. Corporate insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

Recommended Story: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.