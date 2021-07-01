Federated Hermes Inc. Lowers Stake in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its stake in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 2.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in LGI Homes by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in LGI Homes by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in LGI Homes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in LGI Homes by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 2,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in LGI Homes by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 22,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. 82.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Rachel Lyons Eaton sold 378 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.27, for a total transaction of $65,496.06. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 39,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,828,397.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LGIH opened at $161.94 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $167.16. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.75 and a 12 month high of $188.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 9.12 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.57.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $1.58. LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 32.58%. The firm had revenue of $705.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. LGI Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 15.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on LGIH. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. LGI Homes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.67.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

