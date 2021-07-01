Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 180 Shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its holdings in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 928.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 288 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Hill-Rom in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hill-Rom in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Hill-Rom in the 1st quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hill-Rom in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. 83.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 11,575 shares of Hill-Rom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total value of $1,285,288.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,396.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 10,223 shares of Hill-Rom stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total value of $1,131,379.41. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,432 shares in the company, valued at $3,367,909.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE HRC opened at $113.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.74. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.31 and a fifty-two week high of $117.68.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $762.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.20 million. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 9.48%. Hill-Rom’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.36%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Hill-Rom from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.80.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

