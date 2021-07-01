FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $20.500-$21.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $20.370. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $372.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on FedEx from $318.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens upped their price objective on FedEx from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on FedEx from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $341.04.

Get FedEx alerts:

NYSE:FDX traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $297.50. 57,771 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,714,056. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $300.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.25. FedEx has a 1 year low of $153.66 and a 1 year high of $319.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 21.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 16.51%.

In other news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total value of $29,582,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,595,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,233,053,034.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.97, for a total value of $1,485,059.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,943,666.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 186,778 shares of company stock valued at $55,385,485. 8.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FedEx stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 872 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Read More: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.