Ferro-Alloy Resources (LON:FAR) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Ferro-Alloy Resources (LON:FAR) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Shares of FAR opened at GBX 33 ($0.43) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 33.90. Ferro-Alloy Resources has a 12-month low of GBX 7.10 ($0.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 47 ($0.61). The company has a market capitalization of £117.26 million and a PE ratio of -36.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

In other news, insider Mick Davis acquired 33,520,088 shares of Ferro-Alloy Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share, for a total transaction of £3,016,807.92 ($3,941,478.86).

Ferro-Alloy Resources Limited engages in mining, processing, and selling vanadium and associated by-products in the Republic of Kazakhstan. It explores for uranium, molybdenum, aluminum, rare earth metals, and carbon deposits. The company primarily holds an interest in the Balasausqandiq deposit located in Southern Kazakhstan.

