FIL Ltd Boosts Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

FIL Ltd lifted its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 204.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,745,611 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,843,937 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $581,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,709 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,620 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,430,920 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $303,159,000 after purchasing an additional 32,806 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 471.2% in the 1st quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 18,410 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 15,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skye Global Management LP raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 192.3% in the 1st quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 152,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,204,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. 75.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.31.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.65, for a total transaction of $1,043,395.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,729,832.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.21, for a total value of $4,904,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 305,892 shares of company stock worth $71,937,520. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CRM stock traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $243.05. 108,091 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,820,245. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $181.93 and a 12-month high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $225.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.82, a P/E/G ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $231.57.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

