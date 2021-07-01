FIL Ltd Has $675.69 Million Holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,713,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,260 shares during the period. Thomson Reuters accounts for about 0.8% of FIL Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. FIL Ltd owned approximately 1.56% of Thomson Reuters worth $675,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRI. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 269.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 21.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TRI traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $99.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,018. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.30. Thomson Reuters Co. has a twelve month low of $66.70 and a twelve month high of $99.42. The firm has a market cap of $49.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 98.69% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Thomson Reuters’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.30%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.90.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

